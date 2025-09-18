Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aerolloy Technologies successfully commissions large vacuum arc remelting furnace

Aerolloy Technologies successfully commissions large vacuum arc remelting furnace

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries and a manufacturer of high-precision metal components and materials for critical aerospace and defence applications, today announced the successful installation and commissioning of its state-of-the-art Vacuum Arc Remelting (VAR) 400 Furnace at the Aerospace Precision Castings Plant within the Strategic Materials Technology Complex (SMTC) in Lucknow Node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

With this commissioning, Aerolloy now has the capability to manufacture some of the largest Titanium castings in the world. This specialised capability is critical for next-generation aeroengines and defence platforms and is held by only a very limited number of companies worldwide.

 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

