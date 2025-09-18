Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acquires 20% stake in Yes Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acquires 20% stake in Yes Bank

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has successfully completed the acquisition of a 20% shareholding in YES Bank through a secondary purchase of shares from State Bank of India (SBI) and other bank investors that participated in the Bank's March 2020 Reconstruction Scheme. The acquisition makes SMBC the largest shareholder in YES Bank, while SBI continues as a major shareholder with over 10% holding.

The completion of the transaction also saw the induction of two SMBC nominee directors onto YES Bank's Board, further strengthening governance and creating a platform for deeper strategic collaboration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel announces change in senior management

Tata Steel announces change in senior management

Aerolloy Technologies successfully commissions large vacuum arc remelting furnace

Aerolloy Technologies successfully commissions large vacuum arc remelting furnace

Nifty trades above 25,350; European mrkt advance

Nifty trades above 25,350; European mrkt advance

Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon