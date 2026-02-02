UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 12269.00 crore

Net profit of UPL declined 52.17% to Rs 396.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 828.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 12269.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10907.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12269.0010907.0018.2215.381554.001118.00727.00430.00396.00828.00

