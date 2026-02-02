Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 12269.00 crore

Net profit of UPL declined 52.17% to Rs 396.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 828.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 12269.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10907.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12269.0010907.00 12 OPM %18.2215.38 -PBDT1554.001118.00 39 PBT727.00430.00 69 NP396.00828.00 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 144.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 144.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 6.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 6.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance