UPL consolidated net profit declines 52.17% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 12269.00 croreNet profit of UPL declined 52.17% to Rs 396.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 828.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 12269.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10907.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12269.0010907.00 12 OPM %18.2215.38 -PBDT1554.001118.00 39 PBT727.00430.00 69 NP396.00828.00 -52
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:33 PM IST