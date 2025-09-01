Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
British Pound net speculative shorts rise

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators reversed last weeks sharp decline and increased net short positions in the Pound futures market near a two and half year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 31353 contracts in the data reported through August 26, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 6168 net short contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

