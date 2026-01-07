Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound softens after tepid service sector data, FTSE eases from record high

British Pound softens after tepid service sector data, FTSE eases from record high

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
British Pound fell yesterday, coming off a two and half month high despite Uk equities hitting record highs. The UK service sector continued to see subdued growth at the end of the fourth quarter, final survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.4 in December, up slightly from 51.3 in November. The flash score was 52.1. GBP/USD pair moved down 0.30% in last session and currently quotes down marginally at 1.3495. UK stocks are in red today with the benchmark FTSE100 index giving up half a percent on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 121.43, down 0.52% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Agro Mills appoints Shreya Choudhary as CFO

Oswal Agro Mills appoints Shreya Choudhary as CFO

Volumes soar at Tata Elxsi Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Elxsi Ltd counter

PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

L&T incorporates wholly owned subsidiary SuFin

L&T incorporates wholly owned subsidiary SuFin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon