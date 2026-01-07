Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Tata Elxsi Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Elxsi Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 18.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Syngene International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 January 2026.

Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 18.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.00% to Rs.5,879.50. Volumes stood at 92573 shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd clocked volume of 102.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.62% to Rs.511.05. Volumes stood at 4.48 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 70.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.680.65. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd clocked volume of 140.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.97% to Rs.520.00. Volumes stood at 19.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd saw volume of 20.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.655.55. Volumes stood at 3.94 lakh shares in the last session.

PTC Industries receives prestigious order from ISRO

Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

L&T incorporates wholly owned subsidiary SuFin

India Ratings and Research revises ratings outlook of Jindal Stainless to 'positive'

PTC Inds bags Titanium Ingots supply order from VSSC

