Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

Sensex slumps 307 pts; realty shares decline

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with significant losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,100 level. Realty shares extended losses for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 306.71 points or 0.36% to 84,756.63. The Nifty 50 index dropped 86.30 points or 0.33% to 26,093.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,915 shares rose and 2,190 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 0.78% to 907.20. The index fell 1.11% in for the second consecutive trading session.

Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.99%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1.9%), Sobha (down 1.39%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.23%), DLF (down 1.18%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.54%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.49%), Lodha Developers (down 0.22%) declined.

On the other hand, Anant Raj (up 1.04%), Godrej Properties (up 0.33%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.12% to 6.620 compared with previous session close of 6.612.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9300 compared with its close of 90.1800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement shed 0.48% to Rs 138,416.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 98.60.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.77% to 4.148.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement shed 45 cents or 0.74% to $60.25 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

PTC Industries fell 1.90%. The company announced that it has received a prestigious order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to supply grade Titanium Ingots.

Tata Power Company fell 1.71%. The company said that TP Solar has manufactured 940 MW of DCR solar cells in Q3 FY26 as compared with 196 MW of cells manufactured in the corresponding period last year, thereby registering an increase of nearly 5x on YoY basis.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

