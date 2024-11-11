Business Standard
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust standalone net profit rises 243.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales rise 18.15% to Rs 114.88 crore

Net profit of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust rose 243.88% to Rs 166.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.15% to Rs 114.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales114.8897.23 18 OPM %93.4550.74 -PBDT192.2442.78 349 PBT192.2442.78 349 NP166.3048.36 244

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

