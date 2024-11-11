Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1265.85, down 4.65% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.25% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% rally in NIFTY and a 43.47% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1265.85, down 4.65% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24233.2. The Sensex is at 79752.86, up 0.34%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22542.25, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.02 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1269.35, down 4.92% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 29.25% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% rally in NIFTY and a 43.47% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 40.7 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts; Nifty around 24, 200; IT, banks, financials lead

broker, stock market

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock nears record low; down 29% in 2 mth

vistara

Last Vistara flight today: 6 deadlines for passengers, credit card holders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will induct guided-missile frigate Tushil on December 9 at Yantar Shipyard in Russia. | Credit: X@alpha_defense

Amid delays, India to receive its 1st guided-missile warship from Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon