BSE SME Defrail Technologies rings the bell with a sprint

Defrail Technologies traded at Rs 92.08 on the BSE, a premium of 24.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 74.

The scrip was listed at Rs 95, a premium of 28.38% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.07% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 99.75 and a low of Rs 90.25. About 8.02 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Defrail Technologies' was subscribed 98.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 January 2026 and it closed on 13 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 70 to Rs 74 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 18,60,800 equity shares, with about 94,400 equity shares reserved for subscription by the market maker to the issue.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for purchase of equipment/machineries, purchase and installation of solar panel and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Defrail Technologies on 8 January 2026, raised Rs 3.84 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.18 lakh shares at Rs 74 each to 3 anchor investors.

Defrail Technologies is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber parts and components, including rubber hoses and assemblies, rubber profiles and beadings, and rubber moulded parts. Its products have diverse applications across various industries such as automotive, railways, and defence. The company assists clients in selecting the appropriate products for their specific applications and also provides design and customization options based on the intended use. As of 30 November 2025, the company had a total workforce of 298 individuals, including workers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 39.08 crore and net profit of Rs 1.51 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News