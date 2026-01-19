Nifty below 25,550; media shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 623.26 points or 0.75% to 82,947.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 168.90 points or 0.66% to 25,506.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.80%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,229 shares rose and 2,536 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
LTIMindtree (down 0.45%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.32%), Tata Capital (down 0.07%), Aarti Surfactants (up 0.08%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 0.62%), Ceat (up 1.50%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 1.98%), Havells India (up 0.39%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.30%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (down 0.70%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.63%), Apollo Techno Industries (up 5.28%), and Atlanta Electricals (down 0.64%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
New Listing:
Shares of Bharat Coking Coal were currently trading at Rs 42.61 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 85.26% as compared with the issue price of Rs 23.
The stock debuted at Rs 45.21, marking a premium of 96.57% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 45.21 and a low of 40.17. On the BSE, over 592.08 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.13% to 1,394.55. The index dropped 1.48% in the past two trading sessions.
Prime Focus (down 3.03%), Sun TV Network (down 2.46%), Tips Music (down 2.41%), PVR Inox (down 2.17%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.66%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.15%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.95%), Saregama India (down 0.62%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.55%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Sobha fell 2.11% after the company reported a 28.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.28 crore on 22.95% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 943.11 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions soared 7.14% after it has secured a landmark order worth Rs 900 crore ($99.2 million) from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA, for a large-scale data centre project in the United States.
