Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BSE SME Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain jumps on debut

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Shares of Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain were quoting at Rs 44.10 on the BSE, a premium of 10.25% compared with the issue price of Rs 40.
The scrip was listed at Rs 42, a premium of 5% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently stuck at an upper limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 44.10 and a low of Rs 42. About 6.93 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain's IPO was subscribed 54.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 March 2024 and it closed on 28 March 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 40 per share. The shares will list on the BSE's SME platform.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 14,01,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 47.85% from 76.76% pre-IPO.
The company intends to utilise the net fresh proceeds to purchase of vehicles and body building, finance the website development and app designing and general corporate purpose.
Gconnect Logitech and Supply Chain offers its services to other logistic companies, including surface logistic companies and to direct customers. The range of services offered by the company includes bulk load, Full Truck Load (FTL) service and dedicated load. It also provides dedicated load service, which includes multiple pick-ups and drops. The company has total 6 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.12 crore and net profit of Rs 0.22 crore for the period ended 30 September 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Krystal Integrated Services, JSW Infrastructure, NHPC, Jupiter Wagons in focus

NSE SME Fonebox Retail makes a solid debut

NSE SME V R Infraspace makes dull debut

Volumes jump at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

BSE SME Vruddhi Engineering Works makes a decent listing

Volumes soar at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

DXY Futures Take A Breather At Around 104.48; All Eyes On ADP Data

Market erases early losses, realty shares snap 8-day rally

SRM Contractors gains on debut

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon