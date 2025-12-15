Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME K. V. Toys India rings the opening bell with a playful pop

BSE SME K. V. Toys India rings the opening bell with a playful pop

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

K. V. Toys India traded at Rs 304 on the BSE, a premium of 27.20% compared with the issue price of Rs 239.

The scrip was listed at Rs 320, a 33.89% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 320 and a low of Rs 304. About 4.01 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

K. V. Toys India's IPO was subscribed 323.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share.

 

Ahead of the IPO, K. V. Toys India on 5 December 2025, raised Rs 11.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.68 lakh shares at Rs 239 each to 11 anchor investors.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 16,80,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements, repayment/prepayment of all or certain borrowings availed of by the company and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

PVR Inox share price

PVR Inox gains 6%; why investors are buying tickets to this stock today?

Godrej Properties

Luxury boom: Godrej Properties clocks ₹2,600 cr in first year in Hyderabad

Nirmala Sitharaman appropriation bill parliament live

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill in Lok Sabha today

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI chatbots are becoming dangerously effective at political persuasion

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-RaM G, to change funding pattern

K. V. Toys India is engaged in the business of contract manufacturing and selling plastic-moulded and metal-based toys for children, covering both educational and recreational segments. Its diversified product portfolio includes friction-powered toys, soft bullet guns, ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) toys, pull-back toys, battery-operated and electronic toys, press-and-go toys, die-cast metal vehicles, bubble toys, dolls, and other play-based products. The company markets several proprietary brands such as Alia & Olivia (doll range), Yes Motors (die-cast car range), Funny Bubbles (bubble toys), and Thunder Strike (soft bullet guns), each catering to specific segments of the childrens toy market. As of 31 October 2025, the company had 50 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 80.80 crore and a net profit of Rs 4.06 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Corona Remedies spurts on market debut

Corona Remedies spurts on market debut

US dollar index speculative shorts climb

US dollar index speculative shorts climb

Park Medi World IPO ends with subscription of 8.10 times

Park Medi World IPO ends with subscription of 8.10 times

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; auto shares decline

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; auto shares decline

Wakefit Innovations lists at marginal discount; shares drift lower

Wakefit Innovations lists at marginal discount; shares drift lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon