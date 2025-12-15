Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Corona Remedies spurts on market debut

Corona Remedies spurts on market debut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Corona Remedies were currently trading at Rs 1,465.55 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 38% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,062.

The stock was listed at Rs 1,452, exhibiting a premium of 36.72% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,499 and a low of 1,430.10. On the BSE, over 6.64 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Corona Remedies was subscribed 137.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.

 

The IPO had been a complete offer for sale of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 655.37 crore, by existing shareholders Dr. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, Brinda Ankur Mehta, Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust.

The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 4,43,38,558 equity shares, aggregating to 72.5% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding had been expected to be around 69%.

Corona Remedies is an India-focused branded pharmaceutical formulation company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas. It derives the majority of revenue, around 53.19% in Q1 FY26, from womens healthcare and cardio-diabeto therapeutic areas.

As of June 30, 2025, the diverse portfolio included 71 brands across therapeutic areas such as womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology, and others, as well as multispecialty pharmaceuticals comprising vitamins, minerals and nutrition (VMN), gastrointestinal, and respiratory segments.

India accounted for 96.34% of the revenue in Q1 FY2026. Exports contributed 3.66%. It has a strong presence in the western zone of India, comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Ahead of the IPO of Corona Remedies on 5 December 2025, the company raised Rs 194.85 crore from anchor investors by allotting 18.34 lakh shares at Rs 1,062 each to 17 anchor investors.

For the three months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.20 crore and sales of Rs 346.54 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

