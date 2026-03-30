BSE SME Speciality Medicines debuts without fireworks

Speciality Medicines traded at Rs 124.50 on the NSE, a 0.40% premium to the issue price of Rs 124.

The scrip was listed at Rs 124, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of Rs 129.50 and a low of Rs 124. About 13.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Speciality Medicines' IPO was subscribed 2.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 March 2026 and it closed on 24 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 117 to Rs 124 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,50,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for setting up a research and development (R&D) centre in Valsad, Gujarat; product registration in international markets; product development for sale in international markets; funding marketing and promotional activities; meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Speciality Medicines is involved in the marketing, distribution, and contract manufacturing of specialty pharmaceutical formulations used to treat complex and chronic conditions across areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company offers a broad portfolio of high-cost oral and injectable therapies in multiple dosage forms, including tablets, injections, inhalers, and infusions. Its operations are structured around two integrated models: contract manufacturing of approved formulations for international markets and the sourcing, marketing, and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products from other manufacturers. As of 28 February 2026, the company had a total of 18 permanent employees across various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 36.72 crore and net profit of Rs 6.06 crore for the period ended 31 October 2025.

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