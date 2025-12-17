Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

BSE SME Unisem Agritech wilts on debut

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Unisem Agritech traded at Rs 61.75 on the BSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 65.

The scrip was listed at Rs 65, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 66 and a low of Rs 61.75. About 3.36 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Unisem Agritech's IPO was subscribed 1.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it closed on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 63 to Rs 65 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 33,00,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the working capital requirement, to repay banking facilities availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Unisem Agritech on 9 December 2025, raised Rs 6.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.36 lakh shares at Rs 65 each to 4 anchor investors.

Also Read

RBL Bank

Emkay sees ENBD deal transforming RBL Bank; retains 'Buy,' raises target

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 130 pts, Nifty nears 25,800 as HDFC, ICICI Bank weigh; SBI gains 1%

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume in both the houses, LS takes up Question Hour

Canara bank

PSU banks in focus; SBI, Canara Bank gain 2% in subdued market; here's why

Congress, Congress flag

PM Modi, Shah must resign: Congress after relief in National Herald case

Unisem Agritech is engaged in developing, processing, and selling a diverse range of seeds for vegetables, flowers, and field crops. By integrating conventional breeding techniques, we strive to develop hybrid vegetable, flower, and field crop seeds that offer higher yields, improved product quality, and greater resistance to pests and diseases compared to naturally grown varieties. Its core operations focus on developing hybrid seed varieties for vegetables, flowers, and field crops and processing them to ensure consistent quality. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 166 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 51.34 crore and net profit of Rs 3.53 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Barometers pare gains; media shares drop

Barometers pare gains; media shares drop

Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for Nagpur-based injectable facility

Lupin gets EIR from US FDA for Nagpur-based injectable facility

Meesho jumps as foreign brokerage initiates coverage with buy rating

Meesho jumps as foreign brokerage initiates coverage with buy rating

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO ends with subscription of 39.17 times

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company IPO ends with subscription of 39.17 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon