Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 120.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12411 shares

Polycab India Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 December 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 120.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12411 shares. The stock lost 12.75% to Rs.3,162.00. Volumes stood at 7762 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd saw volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6983 shares. The stock dropped 4.11% to Rs.7,070.00. Volumes stood at 3671 shares in the last session.

 

Honasa Consumer Ltd notched up volume of 10.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57748 shares. The stock slipped 1.15% to Rs.258.45. Volumes stood at 11751 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 4.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48837 shares. The stock gained 0.38% to Rs.1,787.35. Volumes stood at 1952 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd clocked volume of 7.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 90523 shares. The stock gained 5.29% to Rs.192.90. Volumes stood at 71877 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

