BSE SME Yajur Fibres opens to a frayed debut

Yajur Fibres traded at Rs 132.25 on the BSE, a discount of 23.99% compared with the issue price of Rs 174.

The scrip was listed at Rs 139.20, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 139.20 and a low of Rs 132.25. About 35,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Yajur Fibres IPO was subscribed 1.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2026 and closed on 9 January 2026, with a price band of Rs 168-174 per share.

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 69.2 lakh equity shares. Post issue, promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.49% from 100% earlier.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to set up a 50,000 sq ft shed at its existing manufacturing facility and add 4 tonnes per day of production capacity at its Jagannathpur unit in Uluberia, Howrah. Funds will also be invested in its subsidiary Yashodha Linen Yarn to establish a greenfield unit at the DMIC Industrial Park in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for manufacturing 100% wet-spun linen yarn and blended yarn, besides meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Yajur Fibres operates a bast fibre cottonising unit in Howrah and is part of the Kankaria Group, which has over 80 years of experience in the jute industry. The company specialises in premium cottonised bast fibres such as flax (linen), jute and hemp. It acquired an 80% stake in Yashodha Linen Yarn on January 30, 2025, as part of its forward integration strategy. As of 30 November 2025, the company had 409 employees on its payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 69.41 crore and net profit of Rs 7.12 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.

