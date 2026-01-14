GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for key indices; Japanese indices surge to record high levels

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 0.50 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,499.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,181.78 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 16,925.03 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed even as Japanese indexes hit record highs on Wednesday.

The rally in Japanese stocks was fuelled by expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could call for a snap election, likely in February. If called, it will be Takaichis first time facing Japans voters in an election.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as investors grappled with volatility from a flurry of proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump floated in the past few days.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.19% as investors sold JPMorgan despite better-than-expected numbers, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks closed lower on Tuesday after an early rebound fizzled out, leaving markets bruised by heavy intraday selling and fragile sentiment.

The BSE Sensex slid as much as 995 points from the days high, while the Nifty 50 dropped 296 points as selling pressure intensified through the session. The Nifty, which touched an intraday high of 25,899.80 in early trade, slipped below the 25,750 mark by the close. Consumer durables and pharmaceutical stocks were among the worst hit.

The decline was driven largely by profit-taking in heavyweight stocks after the recent rally, with investors choosing to lock in gains amid uncertain global cues. Rising crude oil prices added to the pressure, stoking concerns over inflation and the current account outlook.

Persistent foreign institutional selling weighed on sentiment, even as domestic participation remained robust. The rupees weakness against the dollar further dampened risk appetite, especially for import-sensitive sectors.

From a technical perspective, market indicators continued to flag fragile momentum, suggesting limited near-term upside and keeping traders cautious amid elevated volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 250.48 points or 0.30% to 83,627.69. The Nifty 50 index lost 57.95 points or 0.22% to 25,732.30.

