BSEL ALGO consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.63% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of BSEL ALGO declined 99.19% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 97.63% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.5422.75 -98 OPM %55.5698.81 -PBDT0.7822.99 -97 PBT0.7722.98 -97 NP0.1518.44 -99
