VTM standalone net profit declines 12.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 71.99 croreNet profit of VTM declined 12.05% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 71.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales71.9959.14 22 OPM %11.7013.97 -PBDT8.899.42 -6 PBT6.107.15 -15 NP4.605.23 -12
