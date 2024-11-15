BSL reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 178.06 croreNet profit of BSL remain constant at Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 178.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales178.06178.69 0 OPM %8.818.86 -PBDT7.868.27 -5 PBT3.353.57 -6 NP2.522.52 0
