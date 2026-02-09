Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 830.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales991.14830.54 19 OPM %14.0414.85 -PBDT112.55106.59 6 PBT97.0594.53 3 NP74.1173.20 1

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

