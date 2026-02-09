Ceigall India consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India rose 1.24% to Rs 74.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.34% to Rs 991.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 830.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.991.14830.5414.0414.85112.55106.5997.0594.5374.1173.20

