Godrej Properties records booking value of over Rs 2,000 crore at Noida-based project

Godrej Properties said that it has sold nearly 650 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project Godrej Jardinia, which is located in Sector 146, Noida.

Launched in May 2024, this is companys most successful-ever launch in Noida in terms of the value of sales achieved.

After the success of Godrej Tropical Isle in the same sector last year, Godrej Jardinia marks yet another Rs 2000+ crore launch for Godrej Properties in the Noida market, and the fourth launch with Rs 2000+ crore sales in NCR in the past four quarters.

Sector 146 is a prominent upcoming residential corridor in Noida. It provides access to high-quality social and commercial infrastructure like the Noida SEZ, entertainment hubs, and Film City. The area provides good connectivity to the upcoming Jewar Airport, as well as to the metro station, Noida Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Jardinia.

Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the city in the years ahead."

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 58.48% of the company's equity shares as on 31 March 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.34% to Rs 471.26 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 412.14 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 13.37% YoY to Rs 1,426.09 crore in Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.53% to currently trade at Rs 2742 on the BSE.

