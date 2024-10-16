Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves additional installment of three percent of Dearness Allowance

Cabinet approves additional installment of three percent of Dearness Allowance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2024 representing an increase of three percent (3%) over the existing rate of 50% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs.9,448.35 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

wheat msp agriculture

Ahead of Diwali, Union Cabinet raises MSP for Rabi crops to support farmers

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic-Twitter)

Hockey India League: Costliest buys Harmanpreet, Udita raring to play

Lebanon Strikes

Israeli strikes kill 15 in Lebanese town 'Qana' known for civilian deaths

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Was targeted by BJP for my efforts to serve Delhi's public: Kejriwal

Flight, plane, Airplane

Accused behind threat messages being identified: Civil aviation secretary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon