India's trade deficit narrows to $20.78 billion in September

India's trade deficit narrows to $20.78 billion in September

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Indias trade deficit or the gap between imports and exports was USD 20.78 billion during the month of September. The trade deficit narrowed from $29.7 billion a month back, according to data released on October 16, as merchandise export growth turned positive for the first time in three months. India's merchandise exports in September slightly rose to USD 34.58 billion against USD 34.41 billion a year ago. Imports increased by 1.6 per cent to USD 55.36 billion in September compared to USD 54.49 billion in the year-ago period.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

