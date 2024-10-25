Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves establishment of Rs.1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund for Space Sector

Cabinet approves establishment of Rs.1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund for Space Sector

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

In a bid to drive private investments in the space sector, the government on Thursday approved setting up of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital for start-ups, a move welcomed by the industry as a game changer. The fund will function under the aegis of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and will be operated along with Indian Space Research Organisation, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here. The fund, approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will invest in 30-35 space start-ups in two tranches - the first of Rs 5-10 crore followed by Rs 10-60 crore at a later stage.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 700 pts to 79,400, Nifty at 24,150; FMCG, Health, Pharma up

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news: Zero casualty in cyclone Dana in Odisha, mission successful, says CM Majhi

Patient

'AI-powered system predicts patient deterioration up to 16 hrs in advance'

Cyient

Cyient stock surges 7% despite tepid Q2FY25 earnings; details here

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 brings Circle to Search, Share with iPhone: What's new

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon