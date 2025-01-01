Business Standard

Cabinet approves extension of One-time Special Package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate beyond NBS subsidy

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for extension of One-time Special Package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) beyond the NBS subsidy @ Rs 3,500 per MT for the period from 01.01.2025 till further orders to ensure sustainable availability of DAP at affordable prices to the farmers. The Special package on DAP @ Rs 3,500 per MT will be provided for the period 01.01.2025 till further orders over and above the approved NBS subsidy to ensure smooth availability of DAP fertilizer to the farmers at affordable price. A total of 28 grades of P&K fertilizers are made available to farmers at subsidized prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by NBS Scheme w.e.f 01.04.2010.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

