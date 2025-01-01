Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites secures public works project in Guyana

Rites secures public works project in Guyana

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Rites announced that subsequent to emerging as top scorer (H-1 bidder) based on QCBS evaluation for provision of Engineering Services for Design- Build-Finance: Upgrading of the Palmyra to Moleson Creek Highway- Lot 1-3 from Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the company has now received notification of Intention to Award from Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The size of the project is USD 9,713,470/- excluding taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gateway Distriparks receives income tax refund of Rs 12.46 cr

Gateway Distriparks receives income tax refund of Rs 12.46 cr

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 30% YoY in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 30% YoY in Dec'24

Goodluck India rallies after commencing hydraulic tubes manufacturing unit in UP

Goodluck India rallies after commencing hydraulic tubes manufacturing unit in UP

TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon