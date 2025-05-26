Calcom Vision consolidated net profit rises 39.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.02% to Rs 60.26 croreNet profit of Calcom Vision rose 39.74% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.02% to Rs 60.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.50% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 157.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales60.2647.07 28 157.26160.20 -2 OPM %7.485.48 -7.425.39 - PBDT2.982.23 34 7.835.15 52 PBT1.881.44 31 3.872.16 79 NP1.090.78 40 1.121.28 -13
