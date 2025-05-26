Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 130.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.77% to Rs 70.08 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 130.89% to Rs 11.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 70.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 166.82% to Rs 34.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 70.84% to Rs 231.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.0844.14 59 231.34135.41 71 OPM %23.8916.81 -21.4715.34 - PBDT16.807.82 115 50.4121.18 138 PBT15.786.74 134 46.4017.47 166 NP11.665.05 131 34.6612.99 167
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content