Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 6.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 1289.98 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 6.95% to Rs 108.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 1289.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1374.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.55% to Rs 282.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 4086.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2900.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
