NHPC consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.93% to Rs 1888.14 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 7.14% to Rs 3624.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3903.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.19% to Rs 9632.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10607.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of NHPC declined 16.28% to Rs 549.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 1888.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2028.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1888.142028.779632.1610607.4046.8943.7850.5458.911416.131202.556227.556451.741116.64898.265043.425237.07549.81656.733624.423903.31