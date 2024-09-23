Campaigning for 2nd phase of J&K elections concludes this evening

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three distinct phases. This segmented approach aims to ensure smooth and organized polling across the region. Voter engagement and security remain top priorities as political parties make their final push to win favor among the electorate.

Today marks the conclusion of campaigning for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Voters in 26 assembly constituencies spanning five districts are preparing to cast their ballots on the 25th of this month. This phase includes the districts of Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch, located in the Jammu region, as well as Srinagar and Budgam in the Kashmir Valley.