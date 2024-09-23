Fusion Micro Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Concord Biotech Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2024. Concord Biotech Ltd, VST Industries Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fusion Micro Finance Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 274.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31797 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd tumbled 7.61% to Rs 2399. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16872 shares in the past one month.

VST Industries Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 417.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47197 shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd corrected 4.85% to Rs 1994. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24677 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd shed 4.58% to Rs 687.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

