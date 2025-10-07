Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.09%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.09%

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 1.09% at 891.7 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd jumped 4.34%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 3.65% and Lodha Developers Ltd rose 2.68%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 1.26% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.53% and Nifty Media index is down 0.46% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.12% to close at 25108.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.17% to close at 81926.75 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Barometers rally for 4th day; realty shares surge

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Cabinet approves railway projects worth Rs 24634 crore

Reserve Bank includes State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks under Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

GST Reforms: Powering Punjab's Growth & Livelihoods

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

