Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Simandhar Impex Ltd, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2026.

Simandhar Impex Ltd, Goyal Aluminiums Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd and Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2026.

Rollatainers Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78608 shares in the past one month.

 

Simandhar Impex Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 39.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8454 shares in the past one month.

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 10.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42555 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd rose 17.97% to Rs 39.58. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7674 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd exploded 15.82% to Rs 40.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1832 shares in the past one month.

Utkarsh SFB rises after reporting 4% YoY drop in loan book in Q3; total deposits at Rs 21,087 crore

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Oil announces change in senior management

India's services sector activity eases in December amid softer expansion in new business: PMI

Dev Information Tech jumps after bagging Rs 26 lakh order

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

