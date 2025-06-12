Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aegis Logistics' arm commissions Cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Aegis Logistics' arm commissions Cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Aegis Logistics has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea Lord Containers (SCL), has commissioned a cryogenic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal at Mangalore.

The terminal, which has a static storage capacity of 82,000 metric tonnes, commenced operations on 12 June 2025, for the storage and terminalling of liquified petroleum gases.

The said terminal, developed by SCL on behalf of Aegis Vopak Terminals, an associate company, the terminal will be transferred to Aegis Vopak Terminals at a later date. The company will provide further updates to the stock exchanges in due course.

Aegis Logistics is engaged in the import and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as the storage and terminalling of LPG, petroleum, oil, and chemical products. The company also undertakes the construction of terminals and allied infrastructure to support its logistics and energy operations.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.5% to Rs 124.25 crore on an 8.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1,706.99 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 802.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

Paytm drops as government dismisses MDR speculation on UPI

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

