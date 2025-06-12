Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 315.27 points or 0.37% to 82,207.54. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.45 points or 0.40% to 25,042.55.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,515 shares rose and 2,305 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 0.31% to 13.71. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,118.40, at a premium of 75.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,042.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 540 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 1.11% to 1,015.85. The index rose 0.09% in the past trading session.
Phoenix Mills (down 2.31%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.15%), Sobha (down 1.28%), Anant Raj (down 1.21%), Raymond (down 1.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.9%), Macrotech Developers (down 0.73%), Godrej Properties (down 0.72%), DLF (down 0.51%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.09%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Race Eco Chain declined 1.12%. The company has announced an equity investment of Rs 2.55 crore in its subsidiary, Ganesha Recycling Chain, through subscription to the rights issue.
Waaree Energies shed 0.39%. The company said it has signed and executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW of solar power.
