Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key domestic indices continued to trade with moderate losses in the early afternoon trade, as global sentiment remained subdued. Investors continue to process the limited clarity stemming from the partial U.S.-China trade deal, an agreement that offers potential for renewed tariff tensions. The Nifty slipped below the 25,050 mark. The market was volatile due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 315.27 points or 0.37% to 82,207.54. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.45 points or 0.40% to 25,042.55.

 

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,515 shares rose and 2,305 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: TaMo, HUL, Eternal drag Sensex 300 pts; Nifty below 25,100; Paytm down 5%

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI winds down offshore currency tool reflecting shift in strategy

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt to relocate families affected by Banke Bihari corridor project

DoT, MTNL, CPSEs, public sector banks, Finance Ministry

MTNL share price jumps 5% in trade today; stock up 25% in one year

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Muthoot, Manappuram hit new highs in weak market; rally upto 17% in 1 week

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 0.31% to 13.71. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,118.40, at a premium of 75.85 points as compared with the spot at 25,042.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 540 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.11% to 1,015.85. The index rose 0.09% in the past trading session.

Phoenix Mills (down 2.31%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.15%), Sobha (down 1.28%), Anant Raj (down 1.21%), Raymond (down 1.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.9%), Macrotech Developers (down 0.73%), Godrej Properties (down 0.72%), DLF (down 0.51%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.09%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Race Eco Chain declined 1.12%. The company has announced an equity investment of Rs 2.55 crore in its subsidiary, Ganesha Recycling Chain, through subscription to the rights issue.

Waaree Energies shed 0.39%. The company said it has signed and executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL) for the supply of 150 MW of solar power.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Canara Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.25%

Canara Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.25%

Aegis Logistics' arm commissions Cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

Aegis Logistics' arm commissions Cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

Paytm drops as government dismisses MDR speculation on UPI

Paytm drops as government dismisses MDR speculation on UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon