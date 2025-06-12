Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vegetable Oil import slides 22% on year in May

Vegetable Oil import slides 22% on year in May

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for May 2025. SEA noted that imports during the month totalled 1,187,068 tons compared to 1,529,804 tons in May 2024, reflecting a 22% decline compared to same month of last year. This includes 1,175,028 tons of edible oils and 12,040 tons of non-edible oils. In first seven months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024 May 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 7,884,768 tons, down by 9% from 8,678,447 tons in the same period last year. The import of edible oils data do not include import from Nepal.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty fails to hold 24,050 mark; realty shares tumble

Sensex falls 210 pts; Nifty below 25,100 level; auto shares decline

Canara Bank trims lending rate by 50 bps; RLLR now at 8.25%

Aegis Logistics' arm commissions Cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

OBSC Perfection secures Rs 29.3 crore export order from US auto parts firm

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

