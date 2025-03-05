Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.15% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank has dropped around 10.87% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48245.2, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.8, up 2.98% on the day. Canara Bank is down 29.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.15% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 4.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

