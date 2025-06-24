Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank spurts 2.85%, up for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 2.85%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 110.89, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% gain in NIFTY and a 7.74% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.89, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Canara Bank has added around 3.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56059.35, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 293.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.62, up 2.67% on the day. Canara Bank is down 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% gain in NIFTY and a 7.74% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

