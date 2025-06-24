Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound net speculative longs fall

Pound net speculative longs fall

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators reduced net long positions in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 42857 contracts in the data reported through June 17, 2025. This was a weekly decrease of 8777 net long contracts.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for fifth session

Marico Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Nifty trades above 25,250; metal shares rally for 3rd day

Garware Technical inks deal to acquire Norwegian synthetic cordage maker Offshore & Trawl Supply

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

