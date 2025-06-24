Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Biocon and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Satin Creditcare Network board will meet on 27 June 2025 to consider raising NCDs upto Rs 5,000 crore via private placement basis.
KPIT Technologies in its mid-quarter update stated that the overall business environment o be uncertain with rising geopolitical concerns and ambiguity around the overall tariff scenario. It also does not expect to have any one-time gains in Q1FY26 as it had in Q4FY25. There will be some additional deficits in other income due to the sudden movement in forex rates.
Metro Brands has announced partnership with Clarks, the iconic British footwear brand. Under the terms of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks exclusive Retail and Digital Partner for India & neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Metro Brands will manage Clarks e-commerce operations in India
Also Read
Allcargo Logistics' LCL volumes declined 4% year-on-year at 7,28,000 cubic meters.
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a ew 47-room property in Punjab.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content