Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company were currently trading at Rs 108.70 at 10:54 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.55% as compared with the issue price of Rs 106.

The stock was listed at Rs 106, matching the Initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 111.05 and a low of 105.95. On the BSE, over 25.42 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 38,21,61,220 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.29 times.

 

The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it closed on 14 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 100 and 106 per share.

The IPO comprised an OFS of 23.75 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 2,375 crore.

Also Read

bull market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 570pts; Nifty near 25,750; Bank Nifty hits record after 73 sessions

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

HAL, BDL, Data Patterns rally up to 5%; why defence stocks in focus today?

Two more incidents involving vessels with flammable substances have also taken place in recent weeks off the coasts of Mumbai and Kerala.

US bombings fuel speculation over disappearances of fishermen in Trinidad

Samvat 2082

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

OFS from the promoters comprised sale of 13.775 crore equity shares by Canara Bank and up to 0.475 crore equity shares by HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings. The promoter shareholding will decline from the pre-IPO level of 77% to 62% post IPO. Canara Bank will be holding 36.5% stake in the company and HSBC at 25.5%

Canara HSBC Life Insurance, promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC, is a leading private life insurer in India, offering savings, protection, retirement, and group insurance products. It leverages bancassurance through Canara Bank and HSBC and serves over 10 million customers. The company is well-capitalized with a solvency ratio of 200% and strong financial growth in premium, AUM, and embedded value.

Ahead of the IPO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, on 10 October 2025, raised Rs 750.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.07 crore shares at Rs 106 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.41 crore and a total income of Rs 42.35 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon