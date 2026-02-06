Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 31.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 264.44 croreNet profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 31.11% to Rs 45.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 264.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 222.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales264.44222.59 19 OPM %35.9932.57 -PBDT85.3265.22 31 PBT59.9845.19 33 NP45.0934.39 31
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST