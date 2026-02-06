Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 31.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 264.44 crore

Net profit of Cantabil Retail India rose 31.11% to Rs 45.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 264.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 222.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.264.44222.5935.9932.5785.3265.2259.9845.1945.0934.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News