Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.45% to Rs 13.07 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.45% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.0717.30-45.37-32.02-4.12-4.03-4.79-4.68-4.91-4.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News