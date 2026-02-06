Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 20.11 croreNet profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics declined 94.41% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.1114.81 36 OPM %12.83-14.31 -PBDT8.80-1.53 LP PBT8.17-2.05 LP NP4.8186.04 -94
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST