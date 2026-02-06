Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 20.11 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics declined 94.41% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.1114.8112.83-14.318.80-1.538.17-2.054.8186.04

