Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:37 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit declines 94.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 20.11 crore

Net profit of Bengal Tea & Fabrics declined 94.41% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.1114.81 36 OPM %12.83-14.31 -PBDT8.80-1.53 LP PBT8.17-2.05 LP NP4.8186.04 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

