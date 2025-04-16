Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capacite Infraprojects gains on receiving Rs 295-cr LoA for Mumbai project

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Capacite Infraprojects rose 2.67% to Rs 381 after the company announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 295 crore from Indus Co-operative Housing Society for constructing commercial facilities at Wadala, Mumbai.

This project is part of the company's regular civil contracting operations.

Rahul Katyal, managing director, said, We are delighted to be entrusted by Indus Co-operative Housing Society for their project in Mumbai. We're grateful for their trust and belief in our capabilities, further solidifying our position as a preferred partner for high-profile projects. At Capacit'e, we're committed to delivering projects on time and to client satisfaction. We're focused on securing quality orders from existing and new clients across public and private sectors, leveraging our growing execution capabilities.

 

Capacite Infraprojects is a real estate developer in the country. It provides end-to-end construction services for high-rise and super high-rise buildings, townships, mass housing, etc. in the residential space; office complexes and IT & ITES parks in the commercial space; and hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, and MLCPs in the institutional space.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 52.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 29.53 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 22.8% YoY to Rs 590.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

