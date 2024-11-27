Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 611.96 points or 0.88% at 70159.57 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 4.14%), Siemens Ltd (up 3.84%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 3.33%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.51%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.4%), LMW Ltd (up 2.27%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.14%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.9%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.46%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 2.57%), Thermax Ltd (down 1.14%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 294.54 or 0.55% at 54217.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 7.01 points or 0.04% at 15756.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.35 points or 0.11% at 24167.15.

More From This Section

Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 3.44%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 3.44%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Talbros Automotive Components and its JVs receive orders worth Rs 475 cr

Talbros Automotive Components and its JVs receive orders worth Rs 475 cr

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.09 points or 0.04% at 79969.97.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

real estate

Want passive income? Ahmedabad leads with highest rental yield of 3.9%

DELL, DELL logo

Dell forecasts downbeat Q4 revenue on weak PC demand, rival competition

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Adani Group shares rebound, gain up to 4%

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news updates: Cyclone Fengal likely to hit Tamil Nadu today; schools closed

hospitals health hospital bed

Low-quality catheters supplied to WB hospitals at high price, probe ordered

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon